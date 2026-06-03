Report: Croft School to file for bankruptcy after failing to find buyer

By
-
THE CROFT SCHOOL’s management board said its parent company, Oxford Education LLC, plans to file for bankruptcy this week “to wind down its operations and liquidate its assets,” according to a letter obtained by WPRI-TV CBS 12. 
THE CROFT SCHOOL’s management board said its parent company, Oxford Education LLC, plans to file for bankruptcy this week “to wind down its operations and liquidate its assets,” according to a letter obtained by WPRI-TV CBS 12. 

PROVIDENCE – The cash-strapped, private Croft School based in the upscale Wayland section of the city appears to be headed toward bankruptcy.  The school’s management board said its parent company, Oxford Education LLC, plans to file for bankruptcy this week “to wind down its operations and liquidate its assets,” according to a letter obtained by

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Why the Housing Market May Be Closer to a Boom Than a Bust

By Emilio DiSpirito License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com For…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR