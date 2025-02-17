Report: Emerald Square Mall opens after closing Sunday due to leaks in roof

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced in April.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH – The Emerald Square Mall opened Monday after leaks discovered in the building’s roof forced it to close Sunday, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported. The North Attleborough Fire Department closed the mall after leaking water set off a fire alarm inside the building around 1 p.m. Sunday. Other areas of roof leaking were discovered

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH – The Emerald Square Mall opened Monday after leaks discovered in the building's roof forced it to close Sunday, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The North Attleborough Fire Department closed the mall after leaking water set off a fire alarm inside the building around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Other areas of roof leaking were discovered when crews walked through the mall.

North Attleborough Fire Chief Christopher Coleman told WPRI that snow and ice piling up on the mall’s roofs were the cause of the leaks.

Officials walked through the mall Monday and decided it was safe to open.

The mall will resume normal hours and will be open until 8 p.m. Monday.

Fire officials said that the mall management presented several measures to solve the problem and outlined future plans to address water leaks, WJAR-TV NBC 10 reported. “With no threat to public safety, Chief Coleman lifted the temporary closure, and the mall is expected to operate during its normal business hours today,” the fire department said in a statement, WJAR reported.