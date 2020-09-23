Report gives R.I. manufacturing D+; local leaders say picture incomplete

PROVIDENCE – Manufacturing in Rhode Island received a D+, according the 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State University’s Center for Business and Economic Research.

The center analyzes how states rank in economic areas in regard to manufacturing and logistics. The D+ is a slight improvement over the D that Ocean State manufacturing received in last year’s report.

According to the report, Rhode Island maintained an F for logistics, C- for human capital, C- for worker-benefit costs, F for global reach, A for sector diversification and earned a C- for productivity and innovation.

In the category of tax climate, the Ocean State dropped from a D to a D-, and for expected fiscal liability, it rose from a D to a D+, according to a Ball State news release on the report.

Rhode Island Manufacturers Association Executive Director Dave Chenevert told Providence Business News that the D+ grade does not tell the whole story.

“I believe the fact that the governor and commerce secretary listened to the manufacturing sector and kept us open through this pandemic unto itself is a success story,” Chenevert said in an email. “I think there is more behind the scenes that does not reflect a D+. This administration has embraced the manufacturers by holding numerous videoconference calls, updates and has tried to meet our needs. The most important aspect is they listen to us.

“The manufacturing sector in Rhode Island has formed a relationship with government departments such as R.I. Commerce [Corp.], working to bring more manufacturers into Rhode Island,” Chenevert continued. “They have revised programs based on our recommendations.”

Chenevert does not believe the D+ is an accurate ranking of the state’s manufacturing sector’s improved atmosphere. “I would say the grade is higher, but not where we want to be yet,” he said.

Christian Cowan, center director at Polaris MEP, a statewide nonprofit with a mission of growing the manufacturing sector, says his organization is seeing positive progress and economic recovery from the pandemic through technology and innovation.

“The Rhode Island manufacturing industry [has] been dramatically transforming in the past decade. State policymakers and incredibly innovative businesses have invested in technology and [the] workforce. Rhode Island is delivering high-value products like smart textiles, undersea technology, wind energy and some of the most innovative materials in the world,” Cowan said in an email.

Cowan added that the Ball State University study may not take all efforts underway into consideration. “Some of these advances would not have appeared on this survey due to timing, but public and private partnerships have benefitted the industry,” Cowan said.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.