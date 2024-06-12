Report: HomeGoods opening in Middletown on June 20

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

The home furnishing store will open at the former Bed, Bath & Beyond at 288 East Main Road, according to a report by WPRI-TV CBS 12.

The HomeGoods store is relocating to Middletown from Newport where it was previously part of a combined retail store with TJ Maxx, a company spokesperson told WPRI. The Newport location is now being converted into a TJ Maxx standalone store.

“We are grateful for the patronage of our Newport customers and believe they will continue to find great values at our new store and our nearby stores,” said Samantha Abbatessa, the marketing manager for HomeGoods told WPRI. She added that 80 managers and associates that were on staff at the combined store in Newport were given the option to keep working at the expanded TJ Maxx or transfer to Middletown.

HomeGoods is owned by Massachusetts-based TJX Companies.