Report: In terms of COVID-19, R.I. 3rd safest state during pandemic

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has been the third safest state in terms of COVID-19 vaccinations, testing, hospitalizations, death rates and transmission during the pandemic according to a report WalletHub published on Thursday.

WalletHub, a personal finance website with a focus on reviews for financial advisers, compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across five key metrics: vaccination rate, positive testing rate, hospitalization rate, death rate and level of community transmission. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale with a score of 100 representing the safest conditions.

The Ocean State was ranked third with an overall score of 74.07. Rhode Island also tied for fifth with New York for a positive testing rate of 9.06%.

Vermont was ranked the safest state with an overall score of 75.95. That state was also found to have both the lowest positive testing rate in the nation of 4.8% and the lowest hospitalization rate in the nation.

North Carolina was ranked the second safest state in the nation with an overall score of 75.32, New Hampshire was fourth at 73.60 and Connecticut was fifth at 69.86.

Massachusetts was ranked 14 with an overall score of 62.70. The Bay State was also tied for first in the nation for vaccination rate of 95% with North Carolina, District of Columbia, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania and was third for positive testing rate of 7.8%.