Report: Massachusetts friendliest state for bicycles, R.I. No. 21

PROVIDENCE – Massachusetts was named the friendliest state in the nation for bicycles, while Rhode Island was ranked No. 21, according to a report released Wednesday by the League of American Bicyclists.

The league, a nonprofit also known as the League of American Wheelmen, ranked all 50 states on their policies and practices to make bicycling safer and the outcomes in safety and ridership as a result of those efforts.

Each state was graded in five categories: infrastructure and funding, education and encouragement, traffic laws and practices, policies and programs, and evaluation and planning. Grades were determined by feedback based on survey data and suggestions from state advocates and agencies, how states have taken bicycle friendly actions and federal data indicators on bicycle use, safety, and federal funding used for biking and walking.

Massachusetts earned an “A” in infrastructure and funding, education and encouragement, and policies and programs. However, the state earned a “D” in traffic laws and practices and an “A-” in evaluation and planning.

Rhode Island earned a “B+” for traffic laws and practices, a “B” in both policies and programs and evaluation and planning, and a “B-” in both infrastructure and funding and education and encouragement.

In 2019, the last report by the league prior to the pandemic, Rhode Island was ranked 30th, getting an A for infrastructure and funding while earning C’s in education and encouragement, legislation and enforcement, policies and programs and evaluation and planning.

Providence currently has about 33 miles of lanes already in place and completed 20 miles of lanes in 2021, Another 20 miles is slated to be added this year, with about $8.3 million has been either spent or allocated for projects.

Adding bike lanes in Providence has been a contentious issue. Supporters of Mayor Jorge O. Elorza’s Great Streets Initiative to create 78 miles of “urban trails” tout it as a way to reduce and “calm” traffic, combat climate change, boost economic development and improve the quality of life in Providence.

But opponents, including some in the business community, have been left steaming over losing space they believe would be better used to ease traffic congestion, and would leave room for parking and commercial deliveries.

The latest report was the first time the Bay State led the survey since 2008, with perennial top-state Washington falling to No. 3. Oregon was No. 2, California was No. 4 and Minnesota was No. 5.

Wyoming was ranked last in the U.S., below Nebraska, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota, respectively.

“Through surveys, data collection and analysis, the Bicycle Friendly States report and ranking demonstrates how states are – or are not – contributing to making biking safer, more comfortable and an easier option for everyone,” Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in a statement. “We hope this ranking and our report cards serve as a call to action for leaders in every state to invest in safe streets and connected bike networks and put in place the programs [and] policies that will make biking a real option for transportation and recreation.”

Connecticut was ranked No. 20 in the nation and No. 2 in New England above Rhode Island. Vermont was ranked No. 23, Maine was ranked No. 26 and New Hampshire was ranked No. 36.

The complete report can be viewed here.

