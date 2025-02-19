Report: New England consumers give high marks to internet service providers

PROVIDENCE – New England consumers continue to give internet service providers high marks on attributes such as reliability, speed and security, according to the latest Innovation Index report.

The 2024 edition of the New England Connectivity and Telecommunications Association’s yearly tracking survey that looks to identify industry trends and consumer attitudes to generate data to inform policymakers shows that consumers have an improved broadband satisfaction rate of 90%, a 3% increase from the 2023 survey.

More than half of survey respondents said they have used a generative artificial intelligence chatbot. However, 74% said they view AI as a threat. While 47% said the federal government is best equipped to handle that regulatory effort rather than state and local governments, only 3% said they were “intensely concerned” about the possibility of cyberattacks disrupting their service.

More than two-thirds of New England consumers said their private service provider is doing a “good job” of protecting them from cyberattacks.

“Our industry is improving the lives of our customers by giving them ever faster, more secure and reliable connectivity for work and play,” said Tim Wilkerson, president of the New England Connectivity and Telecommunications Association. “The results of the latest Innovation Index provide valuable insights for navigating the transformative changes shaping our industry, region and society.”

The sample survey, conducted by Seven Letter Insight from Oct. 7-16, identified New England voters who are also broadband or cable consumers.

