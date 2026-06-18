Report: Ocean State Media workers vote to unionize

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PROVIDENCE – Staff members at Ocean State Media have voted to unionize with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, according to a report by New England Public Media. Jessica Maher, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director for New England’s local chapter, told the western Massachusetts public media entity that more than 70%

PROVIDENCE – Staff members at Ocean State Media have voted to unionize with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, according to a report by New England Public Media.

Jessica Maher, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director for New England’s local chapter, told the western Massachusetts public media entity that more than 70% of Ocean State Media workers on Wednesday voted yes.

On May 4, the Ocean State Media workers, which include hosts, reporters and digital, audio and video producers, delivered a signed petition to management.

In their petition, the employees said they “seek a more active role in decision-making about the organization and the future of our work.”

“We approach this process in a spirit of collaboration and professionalism, hoping we can work together to ensure OSM is always a place where people are excited to build a great career in journalism and broadcasting,” they wrote in their petition. “We truly believe in the mission of Ocean State Media, and our goal is the realization of our organization’s ideals.”

Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island Public Radio merged in May 2024 and rebranded as Ocean State Media in June 2025. The two entities, now doing business as The Public’s Radio, submitted their merger bid in November 2023. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha approved the consolidation in April 2024.

In September, Ocean State Media avoided layoffs by offering employees voluntary buyouts. The number of people who opted to take the buyouts was not disclosed.

On May 1, Ocean State Media Group consolidated its five radio frequencies and began broadcasting on 103.7

FM

.

Ocean State Media joins public media outlets nationwide in unionizing with SAG-AFTRA, including NPR, PBS NewsHour, and member stations WBUR in Boston, PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C., WHYY in Philadelphia, NHPR in New Hampshire, Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas, and Northwest Public Broadcasting in Washington state.