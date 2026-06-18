Report: Ocean State Media workers vote to unionize

By
-
STAFF MEMBERS at Ocean State Media have voted to unionize with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, according to a report by New England Public Media. 

PROVIDENCE – Staff members at Ocean State Media have voted to unionize with the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, according to a report by New England Public Media.  Jessica Maher, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director for New England’s local chapter, told the western Massachusetts public media entity that more than 70%

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building Wealth in Real Estate Starts With Seeing Future Location

By Emilio DiSpirito IV License Partner | Private Office Advisor, Engel & Volkers Oceanside www.DiSpiritoteam.com…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR