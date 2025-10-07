TOPICS
Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article
Special community lecture coming October 15 in Newport County Stiffness. Soreness. Limited movement. For many…Learn More
PBN's All Access Subscription
PBN subscribers get ahead with unlimited access to PBN news, information, and insights from our editorial team, research and data, webinars and much more.
PBN's Daily Newsletters
Get PBN's top stories and breaking news every day in your email inbox.
Helping you succeed in business since 1986.
© Providence Business News. All Rights Reserved.
The planned layoffs are part of Orsted's broader "rightsizing" strategy amid setbacks in the offshore wind sector, Berlingske reported, and come weeks after the Danish energy company secured an emergency $9.4 billion rights issue to shore up finances on Sept. 5.
Orsted said the capital raise, nearly fully subscribed as of Oct. 6, was crucial to strengthening its finances and covering the full cost of U.S. projects amid regulatory uncertainty.Among the challenges was a month-long stop-work order on Revolution Wind, issued on Aug. 22 by the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and later overturned by a federal judge on Sept. 22. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth called the order “arbitrary and capricious,” allowing construction on the project to resume.
On Sept. 4, Orsted A/S filed complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia challenging the stop-work order. Hours later, R.I. Attorney General Peter Neronha and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong filed a federal lawsuit.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.