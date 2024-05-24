Report: Pharmacy staff at 2 R.I. CVS locations vote to unionize

By
-
WORKERS AT THE 24-hour CVS Pharmacies in in the Wakefield section of South Kingston and Westerly voted to unionize with The Pharmacy Guild, according to a CNBC report Friday. / ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO / GENE J. PUSKAR

WOONSOCKET – Pharmacy staff at two CVS Health Corp. locations in the southern part of the state voted to unionize with The Pharmacy Guild, according to a CNBC report Friday.  Workers at the 24-hour CVS Pharmacies in in the Wakefield section of South Kingstown and Westerly were the company’s first stores to unionize in Rhode

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display