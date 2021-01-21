Report: Providence credit card users carry median $3.7K in card debt into 2021

PROVIDENCE – Credit card users in the Providence metropolitan area had a median credit card debt of $3,736 to start 2021, ranking third highest of all 50 largest metro areas in the country, according to a report from LendingTree Thursday.

The report said that of all credit card users in the metro area, 86.3% were carrying debt on credit cards, ranking No. 13 for highest percentage among all metro areas in the study.

The highest median credit card debt in the report was in the Hartford, Conn., metro area, at $3,994, followed by the Austin, Texas, metro area at $3,911. The San Francisco metro area ranked highest for share of card users carrying card debt in the report at 90%.

The Boston metro area was reported to have a median credit card debt of $3,687 (No. 5 in the report), with 88.6% of credit card users carrying debt on their cards, ranking No. 3 for the highest among all metros in the report.

The full report may be found here.