Report: Providence metro ranks among ‘hottest job markets’

PROVIDENCE – The Providence-Warwick-Fall River metropolitan area was named one of the hottest job markets in the country in a report by ZipRecruiter this week.

The metro area, which ranked No. 4 in the nation, was said to have a notable advantage in its focus in the education and health care sectors, given the region’s abundance of hospitals and universities. The metro also has a strong service-industries sector and was noted for having four Fortune 500 companies.

Metro areas were ranked on four factors, job-market size, job-market growth, pay and job- seeker leverage. The data was from ZipRecruiter’s employment marketplace.

The report only considered metro areas with over 100,000 residents. The study converted its four metrics into a 100-point scale. The Providence metro scored an 84 out of 100 overall.

The metro area earned a score of 91 for job-market size, 92 for job growth, 80 for wages, and 75 for job-seeker leverage, or the ratio of job openings per job seekers. The highest overall score in the report was an 89 of out 100.

The Providence metro was one of three New England metro areas on the top 10 list this year, including the Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass., metro area (No. 2 with a score of 88) and the Portland-South Portland, Maine, metro area (No. 5 with a score of 84 overall).

Fargo, N.D., ranked No. 1 (with a score of 89 overall) due to rapid job growth in the area and a high ratio of job openings to candidates, according to the report.

The full report may be viewed online.