Report: R.I. drivers second-most confrontational in nation

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island drivers are ranked the second-most confrontational in the U.S., according to a new Forbes Advisor.

The website conducted a survey of 10,000 licensed drivers in the U.S. between July 7 and Aug. 3 and compared all 50 states in nine metrics: percentage of drivers who report that another driver has forced their car off the road; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has exited their vehicle to yell at or fight with them; percentage of drivers who report experiencing road rage very frequently from other drivers in their home state; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has tried to block their car from changing lanes; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has cut them off on purpose; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has tailgated their car; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has yelled at them, insulted them, cursed at them or made threats; percentage of drivers who report that another driver has honked at them in frustration; and percentage of drivers who report that another driver has made rude or offensive gestures at them.

States were awarded a score out of 100 with percentages broken down into four categories to determine overall ranking: forced off the road; blocked from changing lanes; cut off on purpose; and yelled at, insulted or threatened.

Rhode Island scored 98.46 with 10.5% of the drivers surveyed claiming they were forced off the road, 63.5% were blocked from changing lanes, 62.5% claimed they were cut off on purpose and 96.5% said they were yelled at, insulted or threatened.

Arizona was ranked highest for most confrontational drivers. That state had an overall score of 100 with 22.5% of drivers saying they were forced off the road, 56.5% said they were blocked from changing lanes, 51% claimed they were cut off on purpose and 81% claimed they had been yelled at, insulted or threatened.

Connecticut was seventh overall and second among the six New England states. The Nutmeg State had an overall score of 93.46 with 20.5% of drivers claiming they were forced off the road, 50% said they were blocked from changing lanes, 49.5% claimed they were cut off on purpose and 65% said they were yelled at, insulted or threatened.

Massachusetts was second in New England and 16th overall. The Bay State had an overall score of 60.21 with 6.5% of drivers saying they were forced off the road, 46% claimed they were blocked from changing lanes, 54% saying they were cut off on purpose, and 45.5% claimed they were yelled at, insulted or threatened.

Of the remaining New England states, Vermont was 24th, Maine was 25th and New Hampshire was 45th.

Delaware had the least confrontational drivers, according to the report. That state scored 0 with 5% of that state’s drivers claiming they were forced off the road, 24.5% saying they were blocked from changing lanes, 11% saying they were cut off on purpose and 41% claiming they were yelled at insulted or threatened.

