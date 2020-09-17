Report: R.I. had No. 2 highest rate of poverty in N.E. in 2019

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the No.18 lowest poverty rate in the United States in 2019 but the second highest rate in New England at 10.8%, according to a report from the Economic Progress Institute released Thursday.

The overall poverty rate in the U.S. was 12.3%. EPI’s report is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and the bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

New Hampshire had the lowest poverty rate in the nation at 7.3%.

Other New England states:

Massachusetts: 9.4%, No. 8 lowest in the U.S.

Connecticut: 10%, No. 12 in the U.S.

Vermont: 10.2%, No. 15 in the U.S.

Maine: 10.9%, No. 19 in the country

EPI noted that the 2019 figures do not reflect the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report found that Rhode Islanders of color were more likely to be in poverty in 2019. The population is 73% white, but white residents only make up 50% of those in poverty, EPI said.

In Rhode Island, Latino residents had the highest poverty rate at 27%.

Multiracial residents in Rhode Island had a poverty rate of 24%.

Black and African American residents had a poverty rate of 22%.

Asian residents had a poverty rate of 16%.

White residents had a poverty rate of 9%.

“Higher rates of poverty for people of color call attention to the additional barriers to economic progression. Poverty in the United States and Rhode Island is intricately tied to racial capitalism. Economic inequity is largely the result of historic and ongoing structural and institutional racism such as lack of access to resources and geographic, occupational, and educational segregation” said La-Brina Almeida, junior policy analyst for the Economic Progress Institute.

The report also found that 13% of Rhode Islanders reported sometimes or often not having enough to eat in the last seven days. Over 20% of adults with children reported that their kids sometimes or often did not have enough to eat in the last seven days.

The report also said that 20% of adults who live in rental housing reported being behind on rent.

In light of the census survey’s results, EPI called on federal officials to increase funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and housing assistance. The organization also advocated for maintaining the increased federal cost-sharing for Medicaid, and allocating additional aid to states and local governments to help prevent layoffs and cuts.

On a state level, EPI called for leaders to put a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, as well as to allocate funds to rental assistance and establish a dedicated funding stream for affordable housing. EPI also called for the legislature to allow voters to vote on a housing bond in January. The organization also advocated for an increase on the marginal income tax rate for the top 1% of taxpayers in the state in the fiscal year 2021 budget.