Report: Average R.I. monthly utility costs are highest in New England

By
-
RHODE ISLAND residents on average have the most expensive monthly utility costs in New England, according to a study by move.org. / AP FILE PHOTO/JOHN ANTCZAK

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the most expensive monthly utility costs in New England with residents paying an average of $579 a month, according to an analysis by move.org.  That average is still below the national average of $611 a month, the report said. Analysts at the moving resource website based in Salt Lake City

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display