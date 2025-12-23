Report: Average R.I. monthly utility costs are highest in New England

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the most expensive monthly utility costs in New England with residents paying an average of $579 a month, according to an analysis by move.org. That average is still below the national average of $611 a month, the report said.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has the most expensive monthly utility costs in New England with residents paying an average of $579 a month, according to an analysis by move.org.

Analysts at the moving resource website based in Salt Lake City

examined the costs of six services – electricity, natural gas, water, sewer, internet and TV – to determine what the average resident of each state pays each month. The data came from reports from the U.S. Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The overall ranking was weighted using the total cost of utilities in each state and the percent of income paid for utilities based on the median monthly income per state.

Analysts found that Rhode Island residents spend an average of $579 per month on utility bills, ranking the Ocean State No. 20 in the nation. This amounts to 7.53% of the state's median monthly household income of $7,690.83, according to the analysis.

The website also concluded that monthly electricity bills average $164 in Rhode Island, while the average monthly gas bill is $133.58.

West Virginia residents have the most expensive monthly utility bills, according to move.org. On average, West Virginians pay $734 per month, about 13.95% of the median monthly household income of $5,262.50.

Missouri was second, followed by Alabama, Alaska and Oregon.

Wisconsin has the lowest average monthly utility bills at $437 per month. That amounts to 6.21% of that state’s median monthly household income of $6,880.

Among the New England states, Connecticut is ranked No. 25 overall with a monthly average of $576, 6.96% of that state's median monthly household income. Massachusetts is ranked No. 27 overall. Bay State residents pay $565 monthly, 5.95% of the commonwealth's median household income of $9,491.67.

Maine is ranked No. 31 overall, New Hampshire is ranked No. 40, and Vermont is ranked No. 42 according to the analysis.

The full report can be found here

