Report: R.I. nursing homes 5th-highest rated in the nation

PROVIDENCE – The state’s nursing homes are rated fifth best in the nation in a new report by Nice Rx Health.

The online prescription company used U.S. News Best Nursing Homes Ratings data. It also examined the number of Google searches for the terms “nursing home neglect lawyers,” “nursing home abuse lawyer,” “nursing home lawyers” and “nursing home negligence lawyers,” comparing the July 2020 – June 2021 period to the July 2021 – June 2022 period, taking the totals for each and comparing the search increase or decrease.

Rhode Island was rated fifth best because data showed that 26% of nursing homes, 21 of 78, had a 5/5 rating.

Hawaii was the highest rated. Data showed 67.4% of its nursing homes, 29 of 43, had a 5/5 rating. Alaska, Maine, Colorado, were above Rhode Island in the top five.

Arkansas was the lowest rated. That state had none of its 224 nursing homes achieve a 5/5 rating.

Connecticut was 13th overall and third across New England with 21%, 44 of its 209, of its nursing homes earning a 5/5 rating.

Massachusetts was 17th with 16.71%, 62 of its 371 nursing homes earned a 5/5 rating. Vermont was 25th and New Hampshire was 31st.

The full report can be found here.