Report: R.I. officials face ethics complaints following business trip

PROVIDENCE – A former high-ranking state official and another state director are facing ethics complaints after an email emerged describing their questionable behavior during a business trip to Philadelphia in March, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Thursday.

The R.I. Ethics Commission’s staff have outlined complaints against Jim Thorsen, the former director of the R.I. Department of Administration, and David Patten, the state property director, for potential violations of the state ethics code during the trip, which has garnered national attention, WPRI reported. The commission must now vote on whether to authorize a full investigation of the pair at a meeting June 27.

“The commission has the ability to self-initiate complaints when it has reasonable, reliable information that leads to a possible ethics violation … and that is what we did,” Jason Gramitt, the commission’s executive director, told WPRI.

In an email to Gov. Daniel J. McKee, Scout Ltd. claimed Patten displayed bizarre, offensive” behavior that was “blatantly sexist, racist and unprofessional” during the daylong trip when they visited the state contractor on March 10 to discuss redevelopment of the Cranston Street Armory. Scout officials also claimed Thorsen, who left his state job in April to rejoin the U.S. Treasury Department, failed to intervene.

The McKee administration fought for months to keep the email secret but lost the battle when Attorney General Peter F. Neronha ruled in favor of WPRI-TV CBS 12 and The Providence Journal in an open-records complaint seeking the message.

The R.I. Ethics Commission complaints suggest the pair may have violated a Rhode Island law that bar public officials from receiving any financial gain or other reward from their state positions, as well as an Ethics Commission regulation which bars officials from accepting any single item worth over $25 or collection of gifts worth over $75 from someone with business before the government, WPRI reported.

“I will just say that we had heard of the trip, but we had not seen the email until everyone else saw it last week, and upon reviewing the email we made a decision that it was worth investigating,” Gramitt told WPRI.

On Tuesday, Thorsen said through a statement from his attorney that he was aware that David Patten, the state property director, “was behaving strangely during this trip and was not representing the state in an appropriate or positive way,” when they visited Scout Ltd.

“This presented a dilemma on how to complete the meeting, but because of the time constraints, I endeavored to do so,” Thorsen’s statement said.

Thorsen, through his attorney, said in his statement the clarification “of greatest importance” to him was that “I did not make any remark or make any statement to any person that was racially or sexually insensitive or inappropriate. I do not engage in that type of speech or conduct,” according to a WPRI report.

Thorsen in his statement claimed he “did not request or have anyone else request preferential treatment from Scout.” The Providence Journal said Thorsen also denied advising as causing “anyone else to advise Scout Ltd. that the way in which I was treated by Scout Ltd. would have any impact on the prospective awarding of state funding relating to the proposed Armory project.”

Thorsen also claimed he was “in the dark” that Patten demanded Scout to open a high-end Italian restaurant to serve the officials lunch that day in Philadelphia.

“I sat down to eat with two Scout Ltd. representatives at around 11 a.m.,” WPRI reported. “There were no other diners in the restaurant at that time. Because it was so early, I did not attach significance to that observation.”

Patten went on medical leave three days after the trip, WPRI reported on June 8. He stayed on medical leave until he was placed on administrative leave on May 30.