Report: R.I. ranks No. 9 for solar-energy jobs per capita in 2020

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 9 for highest number of solar-energy jobs per capita, according to a new report from The Solar Foundation released Thursday.

Rhode Island had 1,010 total solar jobs in 2020, nominally ranking No. 35 in the nation. The state also ranked No. 27 for most installed solar-energy capacity at 402.81 megawatts.

Solar-energy jobs in the state have increased by 800 from 2012 through 2020, the report said. The 381% growth rate in that time ranked No. 11 for highest in the country.

Utah ranked as having the most solar jobs per capita, and California ranked No. 1 for overall total solar jobs.

Nationally, solar jobs totaled 231,474 in 2020, a decline from 248,034 one year prior.

Solar job figures in New England:

Maine ranked No. 31 for solar jobs per capita, No. 41 for total solar jobs and No. 38 for installed solar capacity at 170.74 megawatts

Connecticut ranked No. 18 for solar jobs per capita, No. 29 for total solar jobs, and No. 20 for installed solar capacity at 878.61 megawatts

New Hampshire ranked No. 13 for solar jobs per capita, No. 36 for total solar jobs, and No. 41 for installed solar capacity at 132.9 megawatts

Massachusetts ranked No. 6 for most solar jobs per capita and No. 5 for total solar jobs. Installed solar capacity in the state ranked No. 8 in the country at 3,046.72 megawatts

Vermont ranked No. 4 for most solar-energy jobs per capita, No. 34 for total solar jobs and No. 29 for most installed solar-energy capacity at 378.99 megawatts.

The full report may be found online.

