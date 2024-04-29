Report: Recovery center ex-CEO to plead guilty to federal health fraud charge

PROVIDENCE – The former CEO of a now defunct addiction treatment organization who was arrested along with a former supervisory counselor on federal health care fraud charges is reportedly expected to plead guilty to a single charge of health care fraud conspiracy.
According to a report on Monday by WJAR-TV NBC 10, Michael Brier, 61, who owned and led Providence-based Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc., is expected to plead guilty to that single charge. As part of a plea agreement filed Monday in U.S. District Court, prosecutors are recommending Brier to serve between six and 10 years in federal prison and forfeit more than $3.5 million, the station reported.
Brier and Mi Ok Bruining, 62, a supervisory counselor for RCCA, were arrested last March
by federal law enforcement officials and charged with heath care fraud, aggravated identity theft, money laundering and obstruction, allegedly billing health insurers millions of dollars for personal gain instead of helping opioid addiction patients in need. Federal officials at the time alleged that RCCA, Brier and Bruining deprived opioid patients of treatment and therapy services they needed, resulting in “millions of dollars” of insurer billing for addiction treatment that Cunha said was “grossly less than claimed.”
Bruining back in November 2023 admitted in federal court
her role in the scheme.
RCCA had 14 locations within Rhode Island and Massachusetts after launching in 2018. Lifespan Recovery Center is now accommodating those patients
who sought treatment from RCCA.
