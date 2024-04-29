Report: Recovery center ex-CEO to plead guilty to federal health fraud charge

MICHAEL BRIER, 61, former owner and CEO of Providence-based Recovery Connections Centers of America Inc., is expected to plead guilty to a single health care fraud conspiracy charge, according to a report from WJAR-TV NBC 10. / COURTESY U.S. DISTRICT COURT
PROVIDENCE – The former CEO of a now defunct addiction treatment organization who was arrested along with a former supervisory counselor on federal health care fraud charges is reportedly expected to plead guilty to a single charge of health care fraud conspiracy. According to a report on Monday by WJAR-TV NBC 10, Michael Brier, 61,

