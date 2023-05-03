Report: Some faculty gender gaps at Brown University still exist

PROVIDENCE – A new report released Tuesday by Brown University shows that while there are multiple areas where no gender-based differences were found among the university’s faculty, some gender gaps remain that the Ivy League institute says it needs to address.

Back in September 2021, Brown President Christina H. Paxson and then-Provost Richard M. Locke, the university said, formed the task force on the status of women faculty. Brown says the group was charged with assessing disparities in any opportunities at the university between men and women faculty, as well as presenting recommendations for any changes.

According to the 69-page report – which can be read in full here – the task force found no gender-based differences in a variety of areas. Among them were assignment of laboratory space, access to research resources, tenure rates, documented assignment of student advisees, selection of internal research awardees, salary for men and women lecturers, faculty hiring across disciplines relative to the representation of women in candidate pools, and appointment of faculty to endowed chairs within the last few years.

Also, the report states that, based on university data, the task force found “no systemic gender difference” in the percentage of women and men faculty assigned to university committees or to undergraduate advising.

- Advertisement -

However, the task force did find multiple differences existing between men and women faculty members at Brown. The report states women faculty members “continue to be underrepresented” in all ranks and disciplines relative to the national pool of doctorate candidates, especially in the STEM and life/medical sciences fields. Per the report, only 36% of regular faculty at Brown, which includes tenured/tenure-tack faculty and lecturers, are women. The report notes 33% of tenured/tenure-track faculty, 27% full professors and 62% lecturers are women, and those percentages “have changed little” since the 2011-12 academic year.

Plus, women faculty at Brown have median salaries that are 88% of what men faculty make at the university, the report states. One recommendation the task force put forth is to eliminate the gender pay gap at Brown within five years.

Regarding code of conduct, the task force found that some faculty recounted instances of poor behavior, including “perceived harassment on the basis of sex and/or race, disrespectful and dismissive language, and a lack of dignity and respect.” Some faculty members also recounted instances of retaliation by other faculty “who have power over their career advancement” after harassment reports were filed, the task force’s report says. The report recommends Brown should elevate the code of conduct’s awareness and its purpose toward faculty.

Pasxon says in a letter that addressing the concern areas outlines in the report will take time and resolve, but it is “vitally important for Brown to do so.” She also said the first step for Brown is accepting the task force recommendation to “appoint an implementation team to develop an action plan to prioritize, spearhead and track implementation of the recommended actions” in coordination with Brown’s faculty executive committee.

“Brown is committed to ensuring that all members of our community are provided with equal opportunities and support to advance their careers and meet their full potential,” Paxson said. “As national conversations continue concerning employment disparities among men and women faculty, we felt it was important to examine the status of women faculty at Brown.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.