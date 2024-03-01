Report: USPS mulls moving parts of mail processing operations from Brockton to Providence

Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

The USPS is evaluating what role the Brockton Processing and Distribution Center will take in a “redesigned postal network,” and that could result in moving part of the processing facility to Providence, according to a report from the USPS on Feb. 28.

The proposal is part of the USPS Delivering for America plan that aims to improve Postal Service efficiency and lower costs, according to the WFXT report.

A USPS spokesman for the Rhode Island region could not immediately be reached for comment.

No carriers would be laid off, according to the USPS plan, and between $8-10 million could be invested to upgrade the Brockton facility with potential savings of up to $2.4 million a year, according to the USPS report.

“By consolidating the processing of outgoing mail…our Brockton facility can be refitted to provide better processing of locally destined mail, including an increase in package volumes,” a USPS spokesperson told WFXT

South Shore Area Local 3844 President Steven Curreri disagrees. He told WFTX he believes the move will lead to downsizing and slower delivery times.

“Automatically you’re going to end up with an extra day or two of delivery,” Curreri said. “It’s going to delay the mail. No matter how you look at it, it will delay the mail.”

A public hearing on the plan will be held at the Brockton Public Library on March 6 at 2 p.m.

