Report: USPS mulls moving parts of mail processing operations from Brockton to Providence

By
-
PARTS OF MAIL processing operations could be shifting from Brockton to Rhode Island under a plan currently being considered by the U.S. Postal Service, according to report from WFXT-TV Fox 25.  / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH
PARTS OF MAIL processing operations could be shifting from Brockton to Rhode Island under a plan currently being considered by the U.S. Postal Service, according to report from WFXT-TV Fox 25.  / AP FILE PHOTO/NAM Y. HUH

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Postal Service may move parts of its mail processing operations in Brockton to Providence, according to a report from WFXT-TV Fox 25. The USPS is evaluating what role the Brockton Processing and Distribution Center will take in a “redesigned postal network,” and that could result in moving part of the processing facility

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display