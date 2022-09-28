Report: Woonsocket City Council postpones vote on removing mayor

WOONSOCKET – The City Council postponed voting Tuesday on a resolution that would have removed Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt from office, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported.

The decision to delay the vote came at the request of Baldelli-Hunt’s lawyers, according to the report. “We’ll give them an extra week to get their ducks in a row, and hopefully we can proceed at that point,” City Council President Daniel Gendron told WPRI.

Tuesday’s special meeting was held in response to a complaint City Councilor Denise Sierra filed against Baldelli-Hunt, accusing the mayor of not performing her duties. Sierra has accused the mayor of repeatedly ignoring and refusing to enforce ordinances and measures passed by the council, according to WPRI.

The mayor’s lawyers have repeatedly argued the complaint is an effort to disenfranchise voters by removing an elected mayor.

Thousands of residents, including mayors and town managers from Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, Narragansett and North Providence showed up to the special meeting in a show of support for Baldelli-Hunt, according to WPRI

“When they heard this was happening … it was disturbing to them,” Baldelli-Hunt told the TV station. “I’m not patting myself on the back, but they know how hard I work for the city. They thought it was important to come here and show their support.”

Baldelli-Hunt is running unopposed in the November election and is expected to start her fourth consecutive term in December.