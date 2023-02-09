Reported R.I. COVID-19 cases increased by 1,142 last week, with 8 new deaths

PROVIDENCE – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island increased by 1,142 from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4, with eight new deaths, the R.I. Department of Health said in its weekly report on Thursday.

Typically, the reported COVID-19 statistics are from Sunday through Saturday of the previous week.

New hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients totaled 106 last week. Of the 112 hospitalized on Feb. 4, eight were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.

There were 108 new cases per 100,000 persons reported in Rhode Island between Jan. 29 through Feb. 4.

By comparison, there were 5,655 new cases identified from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4 in 2022. The transmission rate on Feb. 4, 2022, was 507.9 cases per 100,000 persons.

There have been 928,263 individuals who have completed the primary vaccine series, which is about 87.6% of Rhode Island residents.

Deaths due to the virus in Rhode Island total 3,841.

There were 12,209 tests processed from Jan. 29 through Feb. 4, with 8.7 million tests administered in Rhode Island since the start of the pandemic.