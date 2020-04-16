Reports: R.I. unemployment filings as share of workforce rank among highest in nation

PROVIDENCE – Two reports have found that Rhode Island has been one of the hardest-hit states in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when analyzing recent unemployment insurance claims as a share of the labor force.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce:

Unemployment insurance claims in Rhode Island from March 14 through April 4 accounted for 18.7% of the state’s workforce, according to figures the U.S. Chamber of Commerce released on Thursday.

A total of 92,998 had filed in the state in that timespan. The report used states’ February workforce figures. At that time, the Ocean State labor force totaled 497,600.

The share of the workforce filing for UI benefits in that time frame ranked-second highest in the country, behind Michigan, also at 18.7%, and ahead of Pennsylvania at 17.8%.

The state with the second-highest share of UI claims to labor force in New England was New Hampshire. Claims there account for 14.7% of the state’s workforce, with 100,601 filings and a 684,100-person workforce in February. The 14.7% ranked sixth highest in the nation.

Other New England rankings by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce:

Massachusetts: No. 11 at 13.1%, with 476,971 filings in the time frame and a February labor force of 3.6 million.

Maine: No. 14 at 12.4%, with 76,773 filings and a labor force of 617,900 in February.

Vermont: No. 19 at 11.3%, with 49,236 filings and a 315,600-person labor force in February.

Connecticut: No. 45 at 5.7%, with 95,231 filings and a labor force of 1.7 million in February

Earlier on Thursday, federal data showed that 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 11.

“Today’s report of an additional 5.2 million unemployment claims is tragic and it compels us to redouble our efforts for a measured and medically informed approach to reopening the economy that ensures that these job losses are temporary,” said Chamber Executive Vice president and Chief Policy Officer Neil Bradley in a statement. “We know that the return to work will be gradual, phased-in, and will vary by factors such as location, sector and business type. We need an approach that helps employers reopen safely, knowing that the length of the bridge to recovery will vary across states and among industries.”

Tax Foundation

A report updated on Thursday from the Tax Foundation found that Rhode Island ranked No. 3 in the country for initial and continuing employment compensation claims as a percentage of the civilian labor force as of April 11, at 17%.

The Tax Foundation based their numbers on the U.S. Department of Labor’s seasonally adjusted unemployment insurance weekly claims report released on Thursday.

Michigan ranked No.1 in that report with filings accounting for 19.5% of the labor force, while Georgia ranked No. 2 at 17.6%.

Tax Foundation ranking of unemployment benefit claims as a percentage of the workforce for other New England states:

New Hampshire: No. 12 at 13.5%

Massachusetts: No.18 at 12.1%

Vermont: No. 18 at 12.1%

Connecticut: No. 20 at 11.8%

Maine: No. 25 at 9.9%

The Tax Foundation’s full analysis may be found online.