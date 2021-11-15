Restivo Monacelli joins national firm WithumSmith + Brown

PROVIDENCE – Restivo Monacelli LLP on Monday announced it has joined its practice with national public accounting firm WithumSmith + Brown PC.

Restivo Monacelli’s eight partners and roughly 50 employees will join Withum as part of the deal and will remain in their current offices in Providence and Boca Raton, Fla.

Restivo Monacelli, a public accounting, tax and business advisory firm, will now operate under the Withum brand.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are very enthusiastic about joining forces with Withum and believe this union will take us to the next level in client service and career opportunities for our team members,” said Kevin Hundley, Restivo Monacelli managing partner in a statement. “Restivo Monacelli and Withum share a commitment to the highest level of integrity, as well as a nimble, flexible and innovative culture and approach to problem-solving. These factors were instrumental in our decision to unite. Our values have been the central focus of our business, and they will remain so as we continue to service our clients under the Withum brand.”

Withum, a public accounting firm headquartered in Princeton, N.J., has 15 offices in the United States and an annual revenue of $330 million, the firms said. It has offices in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Orlando, Fla., and San Diego, Calif.

“Not only does this strategic union enhance our presence in the Northeast and Florida, but it complements our culture,” said Withum’s Managing Partner and CEO Bill Hagaman in a statement. “Clients choose us because we do things the ‘Withum way’, put our people first, act with highest levels of values and ethics, and live our core values. Restivo Monacelli shares that same philosophy, which our clients will appreciate alongside our industry expertise and innovative solutions.”