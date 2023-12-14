Retail sales up 0.3% in November, showing how Americans continue to spend 

By
-
A woman carrying a shopping bag passes Macy's department store in Herald Square. Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2% according to the Commerce Department on Thursday. Economists were expecting sales to decline again. Excluding car and gas sales, sales rose 0.6%. / ASSOCIATED PRESS PHOTO / YUKI IWAMURA
NEW YORK (AP) – Americans picked up their spending from October to November as the unofficial holiday season kicked off, underscoring that shoppers still have power to keep buying.  Retail sales rose 0.3%, in November from October, when sales were down a revised 0.2% according to the Commerce Department on Thursday. Economists were expecting sales…


You must be a paid subscriber to read this content.

To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.


Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display