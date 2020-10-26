Revenue Director Furcolo nominated to lead R.I. Lottery

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Department of Revenue Director Mark A. Furcolo on Monday was nominated by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo to serve as the state’s new lottery director.

Raimondo also nominated Jim Thorsen, who recently served as a budget adviser for the U.S. Department of Treasury, to take over for Furcolo in leading the state’s revenue department. Both nominations require Senate approval.

Furcolo would assume the role at R.I. Lottery previously held by Gerry Aubin – who retired in the spring. Raimondo’s office said Furcolo, in leading the revenue department, oversaw the information technology implementation and roll out of the federal RealID program in the Ocean State, as well as implementing the sports-betting program at R.I. Lottery.

Thorsen, before joining the U.S. Department of Treasury, was deputy director and chief financial officer of HealthSource RI, the state’s health insurance exchange. The governor’s office said Thorsen developed and operated the organization’s budget for HealthSource RI.

“Committing yourself to public service is never easy, and I’m grateful to Mark and Jim for answering the call,” Raimondo said in a statement.

