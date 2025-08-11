Rhode Island Blood Center launches 4th annual Pint for a Pint campaign

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Blood Center recently announced it has begun its fourth annual Pint for a Pint campaign, meant to boost blood donations.

Anyone who comes to donate blood will receive a voucher for a free beverage from one of several participating local breweries or pubs.

The campaign runs from July 28 through Aug. 31 at donor centers and mobile blood drives.

As of July 25, the region’s supply of O-negative and O-positive blood is currently at a critical one- to two-day level, according to the blood center. Overall, collections are almost 25% below the level needed to meet hospital demands.

There was a sharp drop in donations over the 4th of July holiday. Declines in donations are expected, as people are on vacation and school breaks. But an increase in trauma cases has had a severe effect on local blood supply.

Type O-negative is the universal blood type when medics are facing a time crunch and a patient’s blood type is unknown. O-positive is the most common blood type and in constant demand for surgeries, childbirth, cancer treatments and daily medical care.

“Every pint counts, especially in the summer, and we are so grateful to these local establishments for coming together to support the critical need for blood donations in the summertime,” said Nicole Pineault, executive director at the blood center. “We hope this fun incentive will inspire returning and first-time donors to donate blood and enjoy a refreshing beverage on us. Blood donations are needed now more than ever.”

Blood donors can give every 56 days, and platelet donors can give twice a month. More people may now be able to donate due to recent updates to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidelines.

Blood donors 21 years old and older are eligible to participate in Pint for a Pint. The prizes hold no value and are non-transferable. It’s up to the venue what beverage or frozen treats are offered. Vouchers must be redeemed by Oct. 31 and cannot be used on the same day as the donation.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.