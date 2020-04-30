Rhode Island cleared to proceed with Newport Pell Bridge approaches

NEWPORT – The Federal Highway Administration has cleared work on the proposed reconstruction of the Pell Bridge approaches in Newport, finding it would have no significant impact on the human environment.

The state project, handled by the R.I. Department of Transportation, involves the realignment of the Pell Bridge ramps and approach roads to improve traffic congestion, reduce backups and improve safety. It will support economic development, as well, by freeing land area for redevelopment, according to a project description.

The FHA’s determination was based on an environmental assessment prepared by the state.

The documents can be reviewed at www.pellbridge-ea.com.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.