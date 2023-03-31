Rhode Island Energy approved for $290M in infrastructure upgrades

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy on Thursday gained regulatory approval for $290 million for its proposed Electric Infrastructure, Safety, and Reliability infrastructure upgrades.

The R.I. Public Utilities Commission approved $127 million in electrical capital spending and $163 million in its natural gas plan. Funding also includes replacing 60 miles of leak-prone pipe.

The amount approved was lower than what Rhode Island Energy proposed. The state’s primary utility originally sought $181 million for electric work and $171 million for gas.

“These approvals are vital to strengthening the safety, reliability and resilience of our energy networks, and we look forward to advancing this work on behalf of the communities we serve,” said Vince Sorgi, CEO and president of PPL Corp., which owns Rhode Island Energy. “While we believe certain excluded projects are the right projects to better serve our customers, we appreciate the commission’s desire to complete a review of our Grid Modernization and Advanced Meter Functionality filings, as well as its Future of Gas stakeholder proceeding, before approving additional funding in those areas. We look forward to continuing to engage with the commission, the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and other stakeholders on these matters.”

The Electric Infrastructure, Safety and Reliability plans are submitted each year and outline proposed investments to strengthen the state’s electric and gas infrastructure.