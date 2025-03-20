Rhode Island Energy installing 40 smart switches across R.I.

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

The $3 million investment, Rhode Island Energy said, is aimed at enhancing grid reliability and reducing power outages.

Smart switches, also known as “self-healing technology,” act like circuit breakers on the main power lines. When a tree branch or wildlife cause a disruption, the smart switch shuts off power and then attempts to restore it after a short period. If the issue persists, the switch will remain off until a crew can fix it.

“These smart switches will not only enhance the quality of the grid, they will help reduce the number of outages our customers experience, as well as the duration of the outages that do occur,” said Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett. “This is just one example of our investments to improve and modernize our electric system to deliver significant reliability benefits to our customers.”

Tree branches are a common cause of power outages, especially during storms. Instead of crews spending hours manually identifying and fixing the problem, the smart switches’ software will automatically locate and isolate the issue, restoring power to as many customers as possible within minutes.

“These switches are being installed on specific electric lines across our state that have seen a higher number of customer outages, which means customers will see an immediate benefit,” Cornett said.