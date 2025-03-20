Rhode Island Energy installing 40 smart switches across R.I.

By
-
RHODE ISLAND ENERGY announced Wednesday it is investing $3 million in the installation of 40 smart switches across the state by March 31 to enhance grid reliability and reduce power outages. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND ENERGY

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy announced Wednesday it is installing 40 smart switches across the state by March 31.  The $3 million investment, Rhode Island Energy said, is aimed at enhancing grid reliability and reducing power outages. Smart switches, also known as “self-healing technology,” act like circuit breakers on the main power lines. When a

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Building a Stronger Heart: Inside South County Health’s Cardiopulmonary Rehab Program

A Heart-Healthy Start to the Year February is American Heart Month—a time to raise awareness…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR