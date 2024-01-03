Rhode Island Energy parent awards $205K to 18 local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Eighteen local nonprofits became the beneficiaries of $205,000 in total grants awarded by the PPL Foundation, the nonprofit funding division of PPL Corp. – the parent company of Rhode Island Energy.

PPL says the Empowering Communities grants program supports organizations focused on education; diversity, equity and inclusion; and sustainable communities. This latest round of grants coincides with the $200,000 distributed to 22 local nonprofits in May, PPL said.

The company said the latest grants will support various initiatives, such as literacy improvement programs, after-school child care and healthy meal programs, various science, technology, engineering and math education programs, urban environmental education initiatives for students, and programs for citizens with intellectual disabilities.

The fall 2023 grants range from $5,000 to $20,000. The organizations that received grants included:

- Advertisement -

American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter

Audubon Society of Rhode Island

Books Are Wings

Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket

Boys & Girls Club of Providence

Building Futures

City Year Providence

Davinci Center for Community Progress

Jonnycake Center of Westerly

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island Inc.

McAuley Ministries

Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry

Rhode Island Community Food Bank

Save The Bay Inc.

South County Habitat for Humanity

Special Olympics Rhode Island Inc.

Trinity Repertory Company

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.