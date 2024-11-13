Rhode Island Energy recognized for EV infrastructure adoption

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Energy recently received national recognition for its efforts to support employees in electric vehicle ownership.

Oregon-based nonprofit Forth Mobility designated the utility company with gold-level certification – its second-highest tier – thanks to Rhode Island Energy’s EV charging infrastructure at eight worksites throughout the state.

The company, which provides electric and natural gas services to more than 770,000 Ocean State customers, also maintains a fleet of 27 electric vehicles and trucks, with another 54 in the pipeline.

Under its Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership program, Forth certifies businesses as bronze, silver, gold or platinum tier based on their efforts to assess employees’ electric mobility needs and provide resources that support sustainable transportation.

“To achieve gold-level certification with the EVAL program recognizes Rhode Island Energy’s dedication to advancing clean transportation options for our employees – many of whom are already taking advantage of these chargers,” Rhode Island Energy President Greg Cornett said in a statement. “It is our goal as an organization to continue supporting our employees and the community in choosing cleaner transportation solutions and contributing to a healthier environment and more sustainable future.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.