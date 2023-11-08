Rhode Island Foundation awards $180K to support multilingual, minority community initiatives

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation recently awarded two grants totaling $180,000 to support initiatives involving multilingual learners in schools and expanding programs for entrepreneurs from historically marginalized communities.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse and The Coalition for a Multilingual Rhode Island each received $90,000 from the foundation to help with their respective causes.

The foundation says CMRI will use the new funds to expand its work promoting language diversity and improve public school programs for multilingual students.

SEG, the foundation says, will use the new funding to subsidize program participation costs, increase outreach within historically marginalized communities and formalize its approach to referrals. The business incubator expects to serve more than 200 entrepreneurs with the help of the grant, the foundation said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.