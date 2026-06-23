Rhode Island Foundation expands fundraising team to enhance service to current and prospective donors

The Rhode Island Foundation has named Karen Fuller a Senior Philanthropic Advisor. She is responsible for inspiring philanthropy with current and prospective donors by providing charitable planning advice and high-level relationship management and customer service.

Most recently, she served as director of major gifts at St. Francis House, which helps unhoused people in Boston. Previously, she was a major gifts officer at Simmons University and Director of Individual Philanthropy at the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“Karen brings an impressive resume, a collaborative spirit and an exceptional commitment to serving our neighbors that will make her an outstanding addition to our work helping donors achieve their dreams,” said Foundation President David N. Cicilline.