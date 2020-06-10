Rhode Island Foundation names 2 new board members

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has named Tony Mendez and Theresa Moore as the organization’s newest members of its board of directors.

Moore is the current president of Pawtucket-based T-Time Productions, which produces diverse and inclusive programming for multiple media platforms, the foundation said. Moore, the foundation said, previously served as the Highlander Institute’s director of equity, focusing on issues of diversity, culturally relevant teaching/curriculum and equity as it pertained to students’ educational experience.

Mendez is currently the general manager of Video Mundo Broadcasting, which operates WPMZ Radio 102.1 FM and 1110 AM. The foundation also said that Mundo serves on the R.I. Convention Center’s board of directors and on the United Way of Rhode Island’s community advisory board.

Rhode Island Foundation Board Chair Polly Wall said in a statement that the perspectives Mendez and Moore will bring to the board will enable the foundation to “focus even more effectively on addressing disparities in the pursuit of our strategic priorities of educational success, healthy lives and economic security.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.