PROVIDENCE – At 80 participants, Rhode Island Hospital logged the third-highest number of patients in an international study of an experimental drug designed to protect brain cells after a stroke.

Researchers found that people who were given the drug nerinetide, and who also underwent an endoscopic procedure to remove blood clots from the brain, fared better than patients who received a “clot-busting” medication.

Nerinetide was developed by NoNO Inc., a Canadian pharmaceutical company. The drug is intended to save brain cells at risk of dying from a stroke caused by a blood clot.

The study was conducted at 48 stroke centers around the world. Results were published Feb. 20 in the medical journal The Lancet.

“Rhode Island Hospital’s stroke center has again been a top enrolling site in a landmark clinical trial for large vessel occlusion stroke,” said Dr. Ryan A. Taggart, director of neurointerventional radiology at Rhode Island Hospital. “Our stroke center is dedicated to making sure all stroke patients in Rhode Island have early access to the best stroke care available – in many ways our team is defining it.”

The trial builds on a previous study done in Calgary, where doctors found that retrieving the blood clot that had caused a stroke from a patient’s brain can improve their chances of recovery.