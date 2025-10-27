Rhode Island Hospital shifts nursing schedule

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Hospital has transitioned some nursing shifts to a 12-hour format, according to a hospital spokesperson.

The transition began in late October and “aligns with industry best practices and strengthens quality and safety for both our staff and patients,” said Kelly Brennan, a spokesperson for the hospital.

The transition affected mostly per diem nurses, and previous shifts ranged from eight to 12 hours.

Brennan said there were no layoffs associated with the schedule shift and Brown University Health, which operates the hospital, is actively recruiting to fill open full-time nursing positions.

“We are deeply grateful for the dedication of our nursing team for ensuring a smooth transition and for delivering safe, high-quality care to every patient who depends on us,” she said.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.