Rhode Island Medical Imaging donates $10K to state cancer screening program

PROVIDENCE – A $10,000 donation from Rhode Island Medical Imaging to the R.I. Department of Health’s Women’s Cancer Screening Program is to go toward funding clinical services that the initiative provides.

The program offers screenings, including mammograms, to women living in Rhode Island whose household income is less than $250% of the federal poverty level and who are either without health insurance or are underinsured.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging made the donation in honor of October’s status as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“As an organization dedicated to the prevention, early detection and cure of these diseases, Rhode Island Medical Imaging is committed to making sure that all women in our state, regardless of their economic or health insurance status, have equal access to care,” said President Dr. John A. Pezzullo. “If this donation makes a difference in just one life, we feel that is well worth the investment.”

- Advertisement -

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is the primary funding source for the state’s Women’s Cancer Screening Program, 12,206 Rhode Island women were screened through the program from 2013 through 2017.

“We are so grateful for this donation from our partners who share RIDOH’s commitment to ensuring that no one’s ZIP code, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, or level of income determines their health outcomes,” said R.I. Department of Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

Correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately identified the title of Dr. John A. Pezzullo. He is president of Rhode Island Medical Imaging.