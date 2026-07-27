Rhode Island Medical Imaging donates $5.5K to breast cancer foundation

WARWICK – Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc.’s annual Pink Out partnership has raised $5,500 for the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, a Lincoln-based nonprofit offering free programs, services and resources to those impacted by breast cancer.

The Pink Out initiative saw Rhode Island Medical Imaging partner with Brown University, Providence College and the University of Rhode Island to sell co-branded merchandise through each institution’s online store, according to the practice’s July 14 announcement.

Generating revenue through the sale of sweatshirts, T-shirts and tumblers, the schools raised $5,500 in proceeds for the Gloria Gemma foundation.

This year marks Rhode Island Medical Imaging’s fourth hosting Pink Out partnerships with neighboring universities. In 2025, the practice announced it had raised $5,000 for the Gloria Gemma foundation.

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“At RIMI, we believe awareness and access go hand in hand, and initiatives like Pink Out help strengthen both in a visible and impactful way. Gloria Gemma provides vital support, education and wellness resources to individuals and families touched by cancer, and we’re honored to contribute to that important work,” Dr. Michael Longo, RIMI director of CT, said in an email to Providence Business News.

Founded in 2004, the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation is eponymously named after Gloria Gemma, who died of breast cancer in 2002. With a Resource and Wellness Center established in 2008, the foundation offers a range of programs and services, including support groups, art and educational classes, and healthy meals for cancer survivors and their families, according to its website.

Rhode Island Medical Imaging operates 15 locations and offers services such as breast imaging, breast biopsies, 3D mammography, CT scans and diagnostic X-rays, according to its website.

Mica Kanner-Mascolo is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at kannermascolo@pbn.com.