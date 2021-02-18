Rhode Island Medical Imaging Radiologist Robert Ward Appointed Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital

Dr. Robert C. Ward has been appointed Associate Chief of Diagnostic Imaging at Women & Infants Hospital. He will work alongside Dr. Susan Koelliker, Chief of Diagnostic Imaging, to further the academic and clinical missions of the department and the hospital. Dr. Ward is a board-certified Rhode Island Medical Imaging radiologist and is fellowship-trained in women’s imaging. He specializes in breast imaging and intervention, including ultrasound-guided cryoablation of breast tumors. He earned his M.D. at The George Washington University in Washington, DC, graduating with Alpha Omega Alpha medical honors. Dr. Ward is an Assistant Professor, Clinician Educator, and Associate Program Director of the Breast Imaging Fellowship Program at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

- Advertisement -