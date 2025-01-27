Rhode Island Medical Society releases state primary care compendium

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Medical Society recently released The Rhode Island Primary Care Compendium.

The compendium is available online and was created to provide easy access to research and reporting on Rhode Island’s primary care system. The document is designed to inform policy development and advocacy.

It can help with strategic planning for not only the medical society but the larger health care community. The compendium focuses on identifying key issues by centering clinician feedback and facilitating discussions on topics such as primary care workforce development and wellness, compensation and reimbursement models, and improving equitable patient care access and quality outcomes across Rhode Island.

“We are pleased to offer this resource to providers, policymakers and state officials. While there have been a significant number of reports, planning activities and documents, and other activities, there was no one place where interested parties could access this information,” said Dr. Kara Stavros, president of the Rhode Island Medical Society. “Additionally, this resource centers on what is most important: the lived experiences and feedback from primary care providers to provide greater context for our collaborative work to improve Rhode Island’s primary care system.”

The compendium identifies the following focus areas to guide efforts for strengthening the state’s primary care system:

Fostering provider well-being.

Addressing compensation and retention.

Streamlining administrative processes.

Strengthening training and recruitment efforts.

Developing models and supports for delivering culturally and linguistically accessible services systemwide.

“These priorities represent key areas where targeted efforts can make a meaningful impact. By continuing to build on this foundation, the Rhode Island Medical Society will help shape a more sustainable, efficient and patient-centered primary care system for the future,” said Stacy Paterno, executive vice president of the Rhode Island Medical Society, adding that it was made possible by a grant from UnitedHealthcare Inc. and is not just a one-time effort. “It will evolve over time as new data, policies and stakeholder perspectives are identified and integrated, reflecting the dynamic nature of our health care system. By regularly updating this resource, we can provide timely, relevant information that supports health care providers, administrators, policymakers and advocates as they navigate the complexities and opportunities in our health care landscape.”

