Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

PROVIDENCE – Gov. Gina M. Raimondo on June 23 signed into law legislation to prohibit the manufacture, transfer, purchase or possession of any plastic, fiberglass, or 3D-printed gun, as well as “ghost guns,” untraceable and undetectable guns. Sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne, D-Barrington, and Rep. Patricia A. Serpa, D-West Warwick, the legislation was approved…