Rhody Rug to participate in North American study on sustainability, local sourcing in textile industry

LINCOLN – Braided-rug manufacturer Rhody Rug Inc. will receive and process wool from partners in Canada and northern New England as part of a study on sustainable, locally sourced production practices.

The study, administered by textile manufacturing coalitions TechniTextile Québec and the Technical Textile Materials Cluster, will evaluate the feasibility of using locally sourced wool in manufacturing operations and the economic impacts that this usage can have on area agriculture.

Farms participating in the study, which are located in the areas around Quebec, Canada; Maine; and Vermont, will send their wool to Rhody Rug, which will process the material into its signature braided rugs, as well as blankets, chair pads and other goods.

Ultimately, this data could help other companies incorporate local sourcing into mainstream production practices, the company says.

“Our commitment to sustainability and support for local agriculture aligns perfectly with this initiative,” Rhody Rug CEO Scott Weldon said in a statement. “We look forward to converting this locally sourced wool into beautifully crafted braided products that reflect both quality and environmental responsibility.”

He added, “We are eager to share our findings and help pave the way for greener solutions in the textile industry.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.