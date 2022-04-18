RI Bio announces new advisory council member

PROVIDENCE – RI Bio has added another member to its Life Science Advisors Council.

The life sciences trade group announced that James Pierce, an executive director of process development at Amgen Inc., will join its 12-member board.

“We’re very excited to have someone of James’s pharmaceutical development experience join our advisors council,” said Carol Malysz, executive director of RI Bio. “His commitment to the life sciences and to developing innovative therapeutics will be an asset. As an RI Bio advisor, he will join our council of experts to share resources, connections and passion for growing the life sciences economy.”

Pierce oversees processes for drug substance or active ingredient manufacturing for many biotherapeutic products manufactured at Amgen’s West Greenwich site. During his time at the company, his efforts were instrumental in earning the approval of Amgen’s first biosimilar, or a biologic medical product that is almost an identical copy of an original product that is manufactured by a different company, known as Amgevita.

Prior to joining Amgen, Pierce worked in Europe at Pfizer Inc., Wyeth LLC and GlaxoSmithKline PLC.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.