RI Bio launches nonprofit foundation to support its mission

PROVIDENCE – RI Bio has launched a 501(c)3 foundation arm to support its mission, the trade group announced Thursday.

RI Bio works to advance the state of the life science industry in the state, including policy advocacy, fostering collaboration between organizations and individuals in the sector, supporting the education of the sector’s workforce, promoting the advancement of science and sharing information and expertise in the field.

The foundation, known as the RI Bio Foundation, will work to deepen RI Bio’s impact on the industry and patients, to increase investment in people and companies in the life science sectors, and to create a stable income to support RI Bio’s mission, the organization said.

“Our nonprofit foundation will concentrate on fundraising and enabling tax-deductible contributions, an important incentive to attract corporate, foundation and individual charitable contributions, said Carol Malysz, RI Bio executive director. “Through the RI Bio Foundation, philanthropists can invest in programming and innovation that can change the world and transform lives as we grow the life sciences ecosystem to improve patient health, protect our climate, and nourish humanity.”

