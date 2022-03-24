RI Bio names 2 new board members

PROVIDENCE – Two new members were appointed to the RI Bio board of directors this month.

Neil Sarkar, CEO and president of the Rhode Island Quality Institute, and Jaimy Mauricio, senior director of finance and operations controller at Rubius Therapeutics Inc., are the latest additions to the board.

Both men say RI Bio, a life sciences trade group that covers southeast New England, has supported the work their companies do.

“I am excited to join the board at RI Bio. Their mission to grow the life sciences economy and advance innovations that change the world dovetails with RIQI’s mission to improve the quality, safety and value of health care and share knowledge that advances the field of health care improvement,” Sarkar said. “I look forward to using my knowledge to help advance the life sciences.”

- Advertisement -

Sarkar is also an associate professor of medical science and associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University. Before joining RIQI, he was the founder and director of the Brown Center for Biomedical Informatics, where his research focused on the value of unlinked data and its potential to help pinpoint underlying causes in biology and health-related issues.

Mauricio held finance roles at Amgen Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals and Takeda before joining Rubius Therapeutics.

“At Rubius, we are focused on transforming the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases and RI Bio has been a strong advocate for our work and the life sciences industry,” Mauricio said. “As an RI Bio board member, I am looking forward to helping others bring their innovations to life.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.