RI Bio names Wu to board of directors

PROVIDENCE – A leading Rhode Island medical device expert has been appointed as the newest member of the RI Bio board of directors.

Michelle Wu, of Wu Consulting, a company that helps medical technology startups get their feet on the ground with new innovations or devices, was named to the board in late July.

A life sciences trade group, RI Bio said Wu’s knowledge of “strategic planning, product management and operational improvement for the medtech industries” will be a welcome addition to the board.

“We are honored to have Michelle join our board and bring us the benefit of her two decades of experience in the life sciences,” said Carol Malysz, RI Bio’s executive director. “She has been an invaluable member of our Life Sciences Advisory Board and I look forward to her leadership on the board.”

Wu said she is excited about the new position.

“I look forward to contributing and working through RI Bio to strengthen the Rhode Island-area life sciences ecosystem,” she said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.