RI Voice Over Artist Receives Six National Nominations

Connie Wallace, RI professional voice over artist, is the first RI’er ever to receive SOVAS (SOVAS.org) “Voice Arts” nominations. The awards are considered the “Academy Awards of the Voice Over Industry.”

Connie received 3 SOVAS nominations for 2021 and was honored at a red-carpet event which took place at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

She also is the first RI’er to receive nominations for the “One Voice Awards”. She received 3 One Voice Award Nominations for 2021 and participated in a red-carpet award event in Dallas, TX.

Connie works from her own state-of-the-art studio in RI. She is the voice of hundreds of organizations, brands, products and causes.

Samples of her work can be heard and seen on her website at: www.ConnieWallace.com