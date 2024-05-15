RICCA to retain employees under new management, despite 1K-plus layoff notices

By
-
ASM GLOBAL, owner and operator of the R.I. Convention Center Authority venues, including the R.I. Convention Center and the Amica Mutual Pavilion, pictured, recently issued a layoff notice for more than 1,000 employees but says they will all be retained under a new management company. / COURTESY R.I. CONVENTION CENTER AUTHORITY

PROVIDENCE – Despite the owner and operator of the R.I. Convention Center Authority venues filing a notice for more than 1,000 layoffs earlier this month, the convention center authority says all workers will remain employed as it transitions to a new managing company. ASM Global, which manages the R.I. Convention Center Authority properties, including the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR